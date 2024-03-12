Queen Camilla Reacts to Getting a Matching Barbie

Queen Camilla just got Barbie’d.

During an International Women’s Day event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Queen Camilla was presented with a matching Barbie—complete with golden lob of hair and bright blue dress—to celebrate her work as president of the Women of the World.

“Thank you very very much indeed,” she said upon being presented with the look-alike doll, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s brilliant, and they’ve taken about 50 years off my life.”

She said she was grateful, and told her guests she wishes they could “all have a Barbie.”

The event marked the end of the WOW Girls Festival Bus tour. Dame Helen Mirren was among those in attendance, and she also received a look-alike Barbie complete with a mini-Oscar award, so at least the two can play together.

The cheerful gift comes as a moment of levity in an otherwise dramatic and tiring few months for Camilla. Last week, friends of the Queen told The Daily Beast that she was “absolutely shattered and exhausted” from the stress of her husband King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.