Queen Elizabeth Shrugs Off Health Scare and Drives Herself Around Windsor Great Park

The queen is on the road to recovery.

The 95-year-old monarch was photographed driving herself through Windsor Great Park on Monday, sparking hopes that she may be able to put her recent health crisis behind her and return to public duties on Nov. 14 as planned.

The Daily Mail carried pictures of Her Majesty, wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses, behind the wheel of a green Jaguar car. She was spotted leaving a rear entrance of Windsor Castle, the Mail said. She was wrapped up against the elements, wearing a headscarf and coat and looked to be in good health.

The fact that the queen was wearing outdoor clothes is likely to be seen as a sign that she may be getting back to her usual routine of walking her dogs, a habit that has been denied her for almost two weeks since she was admitted to hospital for tests for an unspecified ailment and tests.

She often wears such an outfit to exercise her canine companions; however, it is not known where she was headed Monday.

By a strange coincidence, another mute royal was seen driving in Windsor today: Prince Andrew, who was behind the wheel of his Range Rover. The Daily Mail noted that he was “wearing a maroon colored jumper seemingly emblazoned with the crest of the Grenadier Guards,” one of the very few honorary roles he retains since resigning most royal duties.

The queen’s car trip come after health concerns forced her to pull out of appearing in-person at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this week. A video address recorded by her was due to be screened at the conference instead.

Her office issued a statement last week saying that while she has agreed to rest for two weeks on doctor’s orders, she fully intends to be back on public duties in time for the annual veterans tribute of Remembrance Sunday, which falls on Nov. 14.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November. However, it remains her firm intention to be present for the national service of remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14 November.”

The Guardian this weekend reported sources as saying that the queen’s medical team is taking “sensible precautions,” following her overnight stay in a hospital.