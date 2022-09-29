Danish Queen Sparks Feud by Stripping Royal Titles From Grandkids

Denmark is giving Britain a run for the money in the royal family feud department.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles this week—for their own good, she said.

That did not sit will well with her son, Prince Joachim, who groused to the press that his children were being “mistreated” and were blindsided by the move.

Margrethe, who is 82 and the longest-reigning monarch in Europe, did not back down, with the palace insisting the royal demotions had been discussed at length.

Wednesday’s announcement declared that starting Jan. 1, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena would no longer be called prince or princess, or his or her highness. Their new titles will be the somewhat less lyrical “his excellency count of Monpezat” or “her excellency countess of Monpezat.”

“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the palace statement said.

Prince Joachim is sixth in line for the throne of Denmark. His brother, Crown Prince Frederik, who is first in line, also has four children—and they are keeping their titles.

In interviews with reporters, Joachim said he only learned the change was happening five days ago.

According to People, he told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that a different idea was floated in May—that the titles would be removed when the children, who range in age from 10 to 23, turned 25.

“To tell my children that on New Year’s their identity will be taken from them. I am very, very sorry to see them uncomprehending about what is happening over their heads,” he said to another news outlet, B.T.

“I can say that my children are upset. My kids don’t know which leg to stand on,” he said. “What they should believe. Why should their identity be removed? Why must they be punished in that way?”

Joachim’s ex-wife, mother to the two eldest boys, also professed befuddlement.

“We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock,” Alexandra, countess of Frederiksborg, told the magazine Se og Hør. “This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”

Margrethe’s explanation? “I think it will be good for them in their future,” she told reporters.

But it appears it will not be good for her relationship with Joachim, who was asked by a reporter how the mother-son bond had been affected.

“I don’t think I need to elaborate here,” he said and walked away, according to People.