QVC Apologizes After Anti-Asian Email Sent to Customers

Home shopping network QVC has issued an apology after spamming customers with a racially-insensitive marketing campaign on International Women’s Day.

On March 8, the shopping channel attempted to pique the interest of female shoppers with a new purse.

“You’ll love this bag longtime,” read the email subject line from QVC, seemingly referencing a phrase that has been used to stereotype Asian women.

“This is why DEI is still important-especially for TRAINING employees,” a customer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with an image of the email. “@QVC sent this in an email today. It was actually in the subject line. It's vulgar & racist. While there was an apology email, it NEVER should have gone out. And on International Women's Day.”

QVC President Mike Fitzharris quickly issued a statement to customers Friday in an effort to clean up the mess.

“Earlier today, you received a marketing email for our Today’s Special Value that used derogatory language that is offensive, particularly to the Asian community and women, in the subject line,” he wrote, according to Fox Business News. “I am personally sending this email because I want to apologize deeply that this happened.”

The shopping network so loved by stay-at-home moms has come under fire previously for other questionable statements and marketing tactics.

In 2015, host Sandra Bennett appeared to shame a Black model’s natural hair while promoting a Dooney & Burke handbag on air.

“You may look back and think, ‘Why did I wear my hair like that?’ But you’ll like your bag still,” Bennett said, Daily Mail reported.

After receiving a wave of criticism, the host claimed that she wasn’t specifically talking about the Black woman who modeled the purse during the sale.

“It was bad timing and I’m so sorry to have offended,” Bennett said, according to Daily Mail. “I didn’t even notice the camera was on her. I would never hurt her. I adore her. I’m very sorry that I offended.”

The subject line used in the email last week appeared to be a take on a phrase from Stanley Kubrik’s 1987 film Full Metal Jacket. In the movie, actress Papillon Soo Soo played a Vietnamese sex worker during the Vietnam War who appealed to American soldiers with the saying, “Me love you long time.”

The problematic phrase reinforces a harmful generalization that degrades and over-sexualizes Asian women.

QVC did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Wednesday.