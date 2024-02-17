Rachel Dolezal Breaks Silence After Being Canned for OnlyFans Account

Infamous race pretender Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017 made her first public comment after losing her teaching job because of her OnlyFans, and it honestly seems like she’s vibing.

The former Washington state NAACP leader posted a cheery selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, “Keep On Living” and three plant emojis.

A spokesperson for the Catalina Hills School District in Arizona told The Daily Beast that Dolezal was “no longer employed” by the district. Dolezal worked at Sunrise Drive Elementary School since August according to the Outkick.

She was fired Tuesday after the school became aware of her OnlyFans account, which was listed in her public Instagram bio. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy... and our staff ethics policy,” the district spokesperson said.

Dolezal launched her OnlyFans in 2021, stating that subscribers could expect fitness videos, “hair-chair” conversations and tutorials, and art discussions, as well as “foot pics.”

In 2018, Dolezal admitted that although she identified as Black, she was born white, sparking national outrage. With that much turmoil, it’s not surprising that this newest upheaval might roll off her back.