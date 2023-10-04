Racist Tweets Resurface After TikTok Influencer’s Wedding

The wedding between two social media influencers has raised hell after old racist and xenophobic tweets—including the use of the N-word and telling people to go back to China—from one of the newlyweds resurfaced and sparked online rage.

TikTok duo Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett got married in Roswell, just outside of Atlanta on Saturday, according to an exclusive report from People.

“Mrs. Lunden and Olivia Stallings,” the brides, both 26, posted on TikTok after the wedding. “Truly no words, just tears.”

The video montage of Stallings and Bennett on their wedding day garnered 1.8 million views, nearly 300,000 likes, and more than 4,000 comments. Both walked down the aisle in elegant white gowns and lengthy veils outdoors of Naylor Hall, an Antebellum home where Confederate uniforms were stored.

The two are known for sharing lifestyle videos with their 700,000 followers including their outfits of the day, shopping runs, cooking, concocting cocktails, and get-ready tutorials.

Besides a series of congratulatory remarks on the pair’s union, TikTok was rattled with disparaging comments after posts on Reddit gave Lunden’s old social media posts new life.

“Lunden from Lunden and Olivia has recently had over 100 tweets resurface with casual n-word use and micro-aggressions,” a Reddit user posted Monday. “She deletes and blocks anyone that acknowledges it.”

Along with the post, screenshots from Lunden’s X (formerly Twitter) page showed her consistently using the N-word in a conversational manner and making fun of someone’s “black, crusty, ashy feet.”

“N---- all about my business,” Lunden wrote in 2012.

In another screenshot that has since been removed from Reddit, Lunden tweeted, “China, go back to ur country & make us some medals!!!”

According to Reddit user @LAinfluencersnark, Lunden made hundreds of posts that included offensive language. However, Lunden’s X account had been deleted by Wednesday.

“[Lunden] was more than old enough to know better here, coupled with the fact that she had legit HUNDREDS of tweets dropping the N word,” a Reddit user wrote. “And she’s deleting every comment on her social media asking about it. What a disgrace.”

“Southern white women earnestly using the n word cannot come as a surprise to anyone,” another user responded.

“The most surprising thing about this is that she’s had SO LONG to delete these and just hasn’t,” a Reddit user commented. “How sloppy can you be.”

In an apology TikTok posted as a story Tuesday, Lunden said the tweets from “10 to 12 years ago” are not reflective of who she is now.

“I just want to acknowledge, recognize that I’m completely and utterly disgusted and ashamed and, honestly, embarrassed at how normal it was for me to speak that way on Twitter,” Lunden said in the video while sitting next to Bennett. “That’s nobody else’s fault but mine.”

Meanwhile, on the pair’s shared TikTok page, social media users have been quick to question why the couple had their wedding at a former plantation.

“Genuinely curious what makes you think it’s okay to get married at a plantation especially given your past—as a white woman,” one person commented. “Disgusting.”

“Yeah a plantation wedding feels appropriate doesn’t it,” another wrote.

Neither Stallings nor Bennett immediately returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Wednesday, and Naylor Hall did not confirm whether or not its 19th century owner H.W. Proudfoot was an enslaver or if the property utilized forced laborers.