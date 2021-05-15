This Baxter Wood Raincoat Makes Even The Gloomiest Days More Chic

Scouting Report: Made from recycled rPET polyester (instead of the less-than-eco-friendly PVC of typical rain coats), this one from Baxter Wood is the chicest I've ever owned.

After spending the last few years wearing an old trench coat outside whenever it was raining (and getting pretty drenched in the process), I recently decided it was time to upgrade my wet weather gear to something more functional. For months, I couldn’t find exactly what I was looking for (a raincoat that works but also looks good), and then I finally came across Baxter Wood. I got the Baxter Wood Trawler Coat, and can confidently say that it is definitely the raincoat of my dreams.

The Trawler coat is the chicest raincoat I’ve ever worn, with a sleek look and comfortable fit. I got mine in black, which is incredibly versatile and has the added bonus of hiding a little mud if it happens to splash on me. It snaps up all the way up front and neck to keep you as covered up as possible, and the hood fits just right---it hides my whole head from getting wet without being too big. The coat is lightweight and the opposite of bulky, but it still feels warm and also keeps me completely dry even when it’s downpouring outside. It’s the kind of coat I could wear in the middle of winter or on a warm and rainy summer day.

I should add that the coat feels like it runs slightly big---I got mine in a medium, which is what I usually wear, and it’s a little big on me---but I actually prefer it that way. It’s long, and it’s easy to layer over a thick sweater on chilly days. I also like how the looser fit looks and feels, because the last thing I want is a soaking wet raincoat clinging to me.

I also love the company’s dedication to being eco-friendly. Most raincoats are made from PVC, which is a toxic petroleum-based plastic, but the Trawler coats are made from rPET polyester, which is a fabric woven from recycled plastic bottles. The rPET is coated with polyurethane to make it totally waterproof and extra durable. Plus, 10% of each purchase goes towards sustainability-focused education programs.

Basically, I love everything about this raincoat, and I especially love how I finally feel put together even on the rainiest days, without having to sacrifice being dry.

