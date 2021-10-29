Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested at Music Festival on Federal Drug Charges

Rapper Fetty Wrap was arrested at a music festival in New York on Thursday on federal drug charges. The FBI took the musician, real name William Junior Maxwell II, into custody at Citi Field late Thursday afternoon, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast.

He was scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m. at the Rolling Loud music festival but some festivalgoers complained on Twitter that he never appeared. He is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip Federal Court on Friday. An indictment has not yet been unsealed.

Maxwell, 30, was one of six people arrested for a drug distribution scheme, the New York Daily News reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The rapper has had prior run-ins with the law. He was charged with battery in 2018 for allegedly punching a Las Vegas hotel security guard, but a judge dismissed the case in exchange for Maxwell performing 75 hours of community service.

He was also caught drag racing on a New York City highway in 2017 and later pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

His publicist and booking agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

More to come...