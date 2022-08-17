Rare Beauty’s New Kind Words Lipstick & Liner Collection Is a Creamy, Pigmented Heaven

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In a beauty industry that feels increasingly oversaturated by celebrity brands, from its onset Rare Beauty has stuck out for being unique—in the best way possible. It’s true, Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes have rightfully earned a permanent place in my makeup cabinet while its tinted moisturizer is just about sold-out everywhere after going viral on TikTok, a trend that hardly seems to be a rare occurrence for the brand. And it’s not just Selena Gomez’s star power that has drawn people in—in fact, the products more than speak for themselves (though I do enjoy watching Sel’s frequent makeup tutorials on TikTok.) With the brand’s latest venture into matte lipsticks and liners with its Kind Words Collection, I, a self-described lipstick aficionado tried out the new line first-hand, here’s whether it’s worth snagging.

When it comes to makeup, lip products are the one makeup product you’ll never see me without. Whether it’s a shimmery lip gloss or a bright red lipstick, my pout always gets the VIP treatment. Rare Beauty’s new collection includes 10 pigment-rich matte lipsticks with shades from neutral beige to deep berry rose to a rich chocolate brown and 10 made-to-match creamy lip liners. As a still-recovering wearer of ultra-drying matte lipstick that everyone used years ago, I’m always a bit apprehensive about buying matte finish lippies. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely still am a matte lipstick fan, but it does mean I’m now a bit more cautious about the specific formulas and overall feel before I apply. All this being said, I was incredibly impressed with the formula of Rare Beauty’s new lipstick.

Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick The lipsticks are very lightweight, in a way that made me forget I had anything on my lips in the first place. As the brand describes it, you’ll see a “soft matte color in one swipe” while using any of the buttery lipsticks. Buy at Rare Beauty $ 20

The lipstick tube also features a unique press-down feature to open and a gorgeous nude-pink minimalist design. After wearing the product all day, including during meals, I found that I only needed a small touch-up of the highly-pigmented item so it could look as good as new. When you’re in constant need of lipstick reapplication, it creates a cakey appearance and feel that’s less than desirable, fortunately, this wasn’t the case with these shades at all. Instead, all my pout felt hydrated, soft, and nourished.

Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner Oh, and the Kind Words lip liners are just as great as the lipsticks. Perhaps a bit controversially said, I’m willing to go on the record to say these lip liners are one of the best I’ve ever tried. Buy at Rare Beauty $ 15

Each liner is smooth and glides on beautifully and evenly. Plus, it doesn’t tug on your lips as most lip liners do. They’re just as bold and creamy as the lipsticks, but what really sealed the deal for me was the packaging. With these liners, you can easily twist up the product and if you’re like me and often have a heavy hand, not to worry, these babies are retractable, too. As an added bonus: there’s a small sharpener on the end of your liner for convenient sharpening, wherever and whenever. Long are the days where you lose your go-to sharpener and are left poking your lips trying to get a bit of color to transfer—we’ve all been there.

Final Verdict

Rare Beauty’s lipsticks are suitable for sensitive skin and are vegan, paraben and cruelty-free. The packaging makes it accessible and inclusive, which is a feature that is unfortunately still rare in the beauty world. More than anything, while each lipstick has a corresponding lip liner, my favorite part about this collection is how fun and stunning the results are when you mix up the hues. After trying out all 10 lipsticks and liners, I’ve made the “Wise” liner and “Humble” lipstick my new everyday look!

