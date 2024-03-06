Rare Bird Sighting Shuts Down Iconic Fountain Show at The Bellagio

The arrival of one of the country’s rarest birds stilled the turquoise waters of the iconic fountain at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The resort owned by MGM took to X to share the news that a gorgeous yellow-billed loon was seen paddling around Lake Bellagio on Tuesday. “We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests,” wrote Bellagio staff in a post on X.

As a courtesy to their guests, hotel management has paused the enormous water displays for which the hotel is known, according to The Guardian.

The National Park Service called the migratory bird “one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S,” and it is considered near threatened, which means that its population is decreasing and at risk of becoming endangered.

Kurt Buzard with the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve told FOX5 that the sighting was “very unusual,” and unfortunate considering that the lake holds no fish to feed the feathered guest. 18 percent of the yellow-billed loon’s breeding population lives in Alaska, in a reserve that was opened for oil and gas drilling.

At this point, it is unknown whether the bird has realized that, and moved on to greener pastures, or fresher waters, as it were.