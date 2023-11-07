Tlaib Tears Up During Emotional Defense Against House Censure Effort

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) teared up Tuesday as she defended herself against a second effort to censure her for recent criticisms of Israel’s violence in the Gaza Strip.

The current resolution, introduced by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), is designed to censure her for “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” including using the highly-disputed phrase “from the river to the sea.”

Tlaib has argued that the statement doesn’t suggest an ending of Israel’s existence but instead “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

During her speech Tuesday from the House floor, Tlaib was defiant, declaring, “Trying to bully or censure me won’t work because this movement for a ceasefire is much bigger than one person.”

Her voice began to break as she said, “I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable. We are human beings, just like anyone else.”

As Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stood up from her seat to support her, she composed herself and said: “The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me. What I don’t understand is why the cries of Palestinian children sound different to you all.”

She also pushed back against the idea that all criticism of Israel amounted to antisemitism.

“The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent that’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation,” she said.

The full House is set to vote on Tlaib’s censure on Wednesday.

The chamber is also set to vote on a second censure resolution against Tlaib later Tuesday evening, this one brought forward by right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Last week, a previous censure effort against the Michigan Democrat failed—that one also spearheaded by Greene.