Our Favorite Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Prime Day

I love a cup of pour over, but I don't love the human error. Pour over coffee is the best but also easy to mess up. Enter the Ratio, which brews a perfect cup of pour over coffee every single time by mimicking human actions like pouring in concentric circles. This machine is the best coffee maker out there, in my opinion, and today you can grab it for $40 less than normal.

Ratio Six Coffee Maker 12% Off Buy on Amazon $ 305 Free Shipping | Free Returns

