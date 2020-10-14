Ray-Ban Sunglasses are 20% Off for Prime Day

Save 20% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Ray-Ban’s are timeless sunglasses and there’s a pair that fits everyone, whether that’s Aviators, Clubmaster, or one of their more new-school looks.

Ray-Bans are the premier sunglasses, and so we’re excited about this one. The brand is taking up to 20% off timeless styles like Aviators and Clubmasters, as well as more new-school looks like their cat eye shades. There’s a pair of Ray-Bans out there for everyone, maybe today is the day you find yours.

Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Round Down From $167 Buy on Amazon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Down From $204 Buy on Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Down From $165 Buy on Amazon $ 133 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Women’s Nina Cat Eyes Down From $165 Buy on Amazon $ 103 Free Shipping | Free Returns

