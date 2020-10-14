Ray-Ban Sunglasses are 20% Off for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Ray-Bans are the premier sunglasses, and so we’re excited about this one. The brand is taking up to 20% off timeless styles like Aviators and Clubmasters, as well as more new-school looks like their cat eye shades. There’s a pair of Ray-Bans out there for everyone, maybe today is the day you find yours.

Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Round

Down From $167

Buy on Amazon$78

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Clubmaster

Down From $204

Buy on Amazon$109

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round

Down From $165

Buy on Amazon$133

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Women’s Nina Cat Eyes

Down From $165

Buy on Amazon$103

Free Shipping | Free Returns

