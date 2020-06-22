Ten days after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after he fell asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane, friends and family of the 27-year-old will honor his life at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, the public viewing Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church will serve as the start of a two-day memorial service for Brooks, whose June 12 death has sparked widespread outcry, the resignation of Atlanta’s police chief, and criminal charges against the two officers involved. The service will be livestreamed by the church.

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church who will provide the eulogy, said in a statement provided to The Daily Beast. “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them, and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

On Tuesday, Brooks’ family will hold a private funeral service at the church founded in 1886.

King’s daughter, Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at the funeral held where her father served as co-pastor for eight years before his 1968 assassination. Gospel singers Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann, and Kurt Carr are also expected to perform at Tuesday’s service.

Brooks’ family attorney Chris Stewart announced last week that actor/producer Tyler Perry will be paying for the funeral costs.

Former Atlanta cop Garett Rolfe, 27, has been charged on 11 counts, including felony murder, for fatally shooting Brooks as he ran away through the crowded parking lot. The other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, also faces three charges, including aggravated assault and the violation of his oath.

“Mr. Brooks on the night of the incident was calm and cordial and displaced a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impacted, his demeanor during this incident was also jovial,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said last Wednesday in a press conference announcing the charges. “Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat.”

Authorities say the confrontation began at around 10:30 p.m. on that Friday night, when officers Brosnan and Rolfe arrived at the Wendy’s in south Atlanta to find Brooks—a father of four—asleep in a car blocking the drive-thru lane.

Released body-cam footage showed the officers talked with Brooks for 27 minutes. During the conversation, the pair asked if Brooks had been drinking, to which he replied he had consumed maybe one and a half cocktails. The officers then conducted a breathalyzer test on him, finding Brooks had a .108 blood alcohol level—which is above Georgia’s legal limit.

When the two officers tried to handcuff Brooks, a struggle ensued for about 41 seconds before the 27-year-old appeared to grab Brosnan’s stun gun. Brooks got up and ran away. As he was running, he turned and fired the Taser toward Rolfe, who had already grabbed his service weapon from its holster.

Howard alleged that Rolfe knew that the Taser that Brooks was holding when he was shot had been fired twice—rendering it unusable and not a danger to the officers. When Brooks turned and tried to fire the Taser at the two men as he was running, Rolfe shot Brooks in the back.

“Mr. Brooks was running away at the time the shot was fired,” Howard said, stating that he was about 18 feet and three inches away from Rolfe when he was fired upon, a violation of police code and use of excessive force. He added that after Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back, he yelled, “I got him!” before kicking the 27-year-old “while he was lying on the ground.”

Brooks did not receive aid for two minutes—and Brosnan stood on his shoulders “as he was fighting for his life,” Howard said.

Six minutes after the shooting, an ambulance arrived to take Brooks to Grady Memorial Hospital. Brooks was pronounced dead shortly after surgery at the hospital. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy revealed Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and died from blood loss and injuries to several organs.

After the incident, cellphone video of the shooting exploded on social media, prompting protesters to immediately converge at the scene of the crime amid ongoing protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Police Chief Erika Shields was stepping down after determining the shooting was not justified. Brosnan was placed on administrative leave and Rolfe was fired the next day.