‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit-And-Run After Driving Into House

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for driving under the influence after she clipped a Newport Beach home over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that Beador, 59, was driving with her dog—presumably her golden retriever Archie, who’s appeared on RHOC—when she hit a residential property on Saturday night. The Bravo star allegedly got back onto the road after the accident before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and pretending to “take a walk” with her dog. Sources say Beador was “clearly wasted” when the police arrived after receiving a 911 call.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Beador’s lawyer for comment.

Beador was ultimately booked for two misdemeanors—a DUI and a hit-and-run—according to a rep for the Newport Beach Police Department. Law enforcement also possessed her damaged vehicle as part of the investigation. A first-time DUI in California can result in up to six months of jail time, driver’s license suspension for up to six months, and up to five years of probation.

Just last Wednesday, Beador appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with her co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson to promote RHOC’s ongoing Season 17. The O.C. Housewives already filmed their reunion on Sept. 7, and the series is not currently in production. But given Bravo’s tendency to follow up with its reality stars following big scandals, fans online are already predicting a one-on-one sit-down between Beador and WWHL host Andy Cohen.

The Real for Real founder is also set to appear at this year’s BravoCon in Las Vegas, which begins on Nov. 3. We’ll have to see if her current legal situation affects her attendance.

All in all, it’s an unfortunate progression of events for the Real Housewife, who included her penchant for tequila in her tagline this season. Beador has also spent previous seasons of RHOC (including the current season) disputing accusations from her castmates that she’s an alcoholic. Beadors’ co-stars have yet to publicly comment on her arrest.