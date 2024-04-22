Rebel Wilson Says a British Royal Invited Her to an Orgy Party

Rebel Wilson claims a low-ranking member of the British royal family invited her to get down and dirty in a sex-and-drugs-filled, medieval-themed romp hosted by an unnamed U.S. tech billionaire.

In her memoir Rebel Rising—in which she’s already dropped bombshell accusations against Sacha Baron Cohen and a number of other parties—the 44-year-old comedian recalled her unexpected invite to the lavish party by the mystery royal, whom she never names.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls,’” she wrote.

In her view, it was a party that would’ve made Gatsby jealous.

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool,” the actress recalled. “The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

Things took a turn around 2 a.m., when servers appeared with sweet treats for the revelers as they enjoyed a firework show outside, she said.

“There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy,” Wilson wrote.

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly,’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused.

“He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

That set off a bell in Wilson’s head.

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she wrote. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

But Wilson claims she had no desire to stick around and participate. “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” the actress concluded.

Wilson’s memoir, which was released in the U.S. on April 2, will hit U.K. bookshelves on Thursday and already faces opposition from one other powerful Brit. The passages about actor Sacha Baron Cohen, whom Wilson has referred to as an “asshole,” have been redacted from the U.K. version, following the actor’s legal challenges to it.

Before the book was released in the U.S., Wilson vented about Cohen’s attempts to stop it on social media. Cohen has denied her accusations.

“I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” she wrote in March. “He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press from coming out about my book.”