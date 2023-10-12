The Reformation x New York City Ballet Collab Is Peak Balletcore

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you ever wanted to walk around looking like an off-duty professional ballerina—tutu, pointe-inspired ballet flats, and all—now’s your chance, thanks to the newly launched Reformation x New York City Ballet (NYCB). The gorgeous capsule collection is being released in honor of NYCB’s 75th anniversary, and you’ll find a solid mix of classic ballet influence with modern detailing in the 19-piece release.
Reformation’s ever-stylish, cool-girl aesthetic is a match made in heaven with NYCB’s whimsical, feminine style, and the result is a something-for-everyone collection featuring ballet flats, bodysuits, sweaters, lace, dresses, silks, and tulle.
Inspired by NYCB’s fall 2023 opening ballet, Jewels, the collection embodies the of-the-moment balletcore trend. The easy-to-style, ready-to-wear collection leans hard into traditional dancewear pieces, with leg warmers, tutus, and ballet flats, but also features some less on-the-nose options, like this romantic flutter-sleeve dress and this silk a-line skirt.
Wondering what pieces your ballerina-at-heart self will want to source for your closet immediately? Take a look at a few of our favorites below.
Prisca Skirt
This voluminous tulle skirt looks stunning dressed up with a silk cami and heels or dressed down with a trench or moto jacket and flats.
Flor Dress
This whimsical silk dress features fall’s favorite adornment: florets.
Barbara Ballet Flat
Ballet flats are one of fall’s biggest footwear trends, and these are one of our favorite pairs of the season. The Barbara flat comes in three colorways in leather and satin options.
Odelya Dress
This beautiful midi dress features a corset-like bodice with an A-line skirt for a (modest) figure-flaunting effect.
Relaxed Cashmere Wrap
We love a good cashmere sweater, and this lightweight ballet-inspired wrap is perfect for transitional weather.
Maire Dress
This semi-sheer pink A-line dress is absolutely on pointe.
Vlora Skirt
Equal parts demure and sexy, this silk skirt will quickly become your go-to for those upcoming holiday parties.
