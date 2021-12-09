‘Reno 911’ Tries to Takes Down QAnon in Exclusive Trailer for New Special

The Reno 911 deputies have never met a mission quite like this one.

After rebooting the classic Comedy Central series for the ill-fated Quibi last year, the whole crew is back again this month for a new special, promisingly titled Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, which is streaming on Paramount+ starting December 23rd.

In the exclusive trailer below, we see a glimpse of the morning meeting in which Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) lays out the plan to find and “serve” Q by going undercover on a QAnon convention at sea that is sailing from Florida to Nassau. When they find out they can board the ship, Dangle exclaims the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all!”

Robert Ben Garant, who co-created the original series, portrays Deputy Travis Junior and directed the new special, tells The Daily Beast that since, in the past, Reno 911 has “had run-ins with the Proud Boys, volunteered to build a section of the Mexico wall, and tried to shoot an unarmed white guy to make our stats looks better, Q seemed right in our comfort zone.”

Elsewhere in the trailer we see original cast members like Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Niecy Nash’s Deputy Raineesha Williams and Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Deputy Clementine Johnson all in their QAnon-inspired disguises.

There are also glimpses of frequent guest star Patton Oswalt, presumably reprising his role as the right-wing host of the “White Genocide Radio Hour” and comedians Brian Posehn and Steve Agee as MAGA fanatics who start getting a little suspicious that the deputies might actually be cops.

Oh, and the QAnon Shaman also makes an appearance.

By the end of the action-packed trailer, Oswalt’s character is welcoming them to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, where the special’s climax will take place.

“The announcement of Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon has sparked the theory that we, and me specifically, are actually ‘Anon’ and that the movie is, and I quote, a ‘deep fake,’” Garant adds. “I will neither confirm nor deny that rumor. The fact our poster dropped the same day the Q Shaman was indicted has spawned more rumors. And I agree—that’s just too big a coincidence to be mere chance.”

For more, listen to ‘Reno 911’ creators Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver on The Last Laugh podcast.