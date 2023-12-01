Dem Congressman Says His Home Was Vandalized by Activists Demanding Ceasefire

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said his home in Bellevue, Washington, was vandalized on Thursday by activists calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

​​“The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long,” Smith said in a statement. “This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

No details were given as to the “act of vandalism” nor did the congressman say whether any suspects had been identified.

“Throughout the course of my career, my staff and I have continually met with groups from all parts of the political spectrum, including Pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, and I remain open to meeting with these groups and discussing our differences and where we can come together in a productive and peaceful way,” Smith said.

Smith has staunchly advocated for U.S. aid to Israel and, in recent weeks, called for both nations to do more in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza where thousands of civilians have been killed amid Israel’s offensive.

“More efforts must also be taken to reduce the impacts of Israel’s military campaign on the civilians in Gaza,” Smith said earlier this week. “Israel should allow for humanitarian pauses in fighting so that more aid can be brought into Gaza.”

On Friday, a ceasefire deal that had held off further destruction in Gaza ended. An Israeli official vowed to The Daily Beast his military will target major cities in southern Gaza, which are to meet “the same fate” as northern Gaza.