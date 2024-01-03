GOP Rep Is Leaving Congress ASAP to Take Over as University Prez

A controversial Republican congressman known for his 2020 election denial and anti-abortion stances is retiring this month to take a plum gig as the president of Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) submitted his resignation letter to both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) Tuesday, while informing them both that he planned to end his term Jan. 21 and take up his position at the university the very next day.

His appointment to the job—which carries a $410,000 salary, free housing and a complementary car—was decried by many YSU faculty, students, alumni, and donors, who objected to both his political views and his lack of experience in the education field.

He also received pushback during a November press conference announcing the career change, after doubling down on his plans to overhaul the institution to get rid of its alleged liberal biases.

“We want students to be educated, not indoctrinated,” he said at the time.

But Michael Peterson, chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees penned a letter to the university community on Tuesday following Johnson’s letter, writing, “Bill brings a commitment to advancing our institution's mission, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he and his wife LeeAnn will make to our community.”

Johnson’s resignation, which follows prominent GOP departures like former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), leaves the House with 219 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and three vacancies, leaving Republicans with an incredibly slim two-vote margin on party-line votes.