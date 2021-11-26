Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Muslim ‘Made Up’ Tale
LIAR LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE
Progressive firebrand Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called out far-right gun-toting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Thursday night over a hate-laced story she told in her home district during the Thanksgiving weekend that Omar says is fiction.
As Boebert told it, she was in an elevator in the Capitol building when a police officer ran in saying they were scared of Omar.
"Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine," Boebert recalled telling the cop—before calling her colleague a member of the “jihad squad” because she is Muslim.
After the video gained traction on Twitter, Omar responded, citing Boebert’s story as “made up.” “Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”
Boebert didn’t return The Daily Beast’s text message request for comment on Thursday evening.