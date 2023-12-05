Rep. James Comer (R-KY) might have presented a simple truck loan repayment by Hunter Biden’s law firm as evidence of something nefarious and impeachable on the part of his father on Monday, yet the chairman of the House Oversight Committee still tried his hardest to sell the American people on what he found—even though it was reported by the New York Post some twenty months ago.

“This is a direct link from China to Joe Biden,” Comer insisted on friendly Newsmax airwaves, referring to three payments of $1,380 from Owasco PC, Biden’s law firm, which Chinese-state-linked companies had paid in the past.

“This is what the media said we had to have. This is what [White House Press Secretary Karine] Jean Pierre said didn’t exist. She said Joe Biden was never in business with his son, [that] he never received any money from his son,” Comer said.

Comer’s spurious claim earlier in the day was promptly called out by a number of journalists, who also noted that the payments for the Ford Raptor from Hunter Biden’s business account occurred in late 2018, when his father wasn’t even an officeholder or candidate for office.

The younger Biden’s lawyer took issue with Comer’s mischaracterization as well.

“There Chairman Comer goes again—reheating what is old as new to try to revive his sham of an investigation,” Abbe Lowell said in a statement. “The truth is Hunter’s father helped him when he was struggling financially due to his addiction and could not secure credit to finance a truck. When Hunter was able to, he paid his father back and took over the payments himself.”

Yet Comer lashed out at journalists like Mother Jones’ David Corn, who called the congressman’s latest declarations “another swing and a miss.”

“That’s bullcrap,” Comer told Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt. “Look, if he wanted to send his money to his son for a truck, then send him money for his truck! But he got paid back from China. So it doesn’t matter whether all this money we’re showing that’s going into Joe Biden’s back pocket was a loan or not, which it wasn’t.”

“But let’s say—because the media says it was a loan—he got paid back from the influence peddling scheme,” Comer continued.

“So we’ve now proven a quarter of a million dollars that Joe Biden received directly from his family’s influence peddling scheme. You can loan people money. If they pay you back, then you benefited directly from the influence peddling scheme, because he could’ve loaned $250,000 and never been paid back. Then he would have lost $250,000.”