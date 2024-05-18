Rep. Jasmine Crockett Has No Regrets About Viral ‘Bleach Blonde, Butch Body’ Jab at MTG

Firebrand Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) continued to take no prisoners on a Friday night CNN appearance, doubling down on comments she made during a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night.

The meeting, which was supposed to be about contempt-of-Congress proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland, went off the rails when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suddenly attacked Crockett’s appearance during a hostile exchange of barbs on the committee floor, suggesting that Crockett’s “fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

The comments drew immediate outrage from Democratic reps including committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who moved to strike Greene’s comments from the record. That motion ultimately failed, and Greene refused to apologize.

Crockett took that chance to ask for clarification. To Chairman James Comer (R-KY), she said, “I’m just curious. To better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleached-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Appearing on CNN Friday to discuss the heated exchange, Crockett stood by her words, telling CNN’s Abby Phillips she had “no regrets” about what she’d said.

“I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why,” Crockett said. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is the kind of person that if you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile. And the fact is that they continue to allow her to break the rules of decorum,” Crockett added.

“So if I just sit there and say, ‘Oh well, Marjorie said it about me,’ what’s to stop her to continue to do it again and again? At the end of the day I was elected as a representative of Congress, but that doesn’t mean that I’m supposed to be somebody who’s a doormat.”

Yet Phillips continued to press Crockett on the response she had made, pointing out that it could be interpreted as stooping to Greene’s level. “Michelle Obama famously said, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Are those days basically over?”

Crockett dropped her sickest burn yet.

“I don’t know that we can even call this a low. I mean, she goes to hell, and then I do my best to remind her as to why she should not cross me.”

Crockett’s “butch body” comment threw Thursday’s meeting into further disarray and drew heat from MTG ally Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), but it also went viral on social media, spurring a flurry of memes and the admiration of those who admired its particular use of alliteration.

Asked by Phillips about the allegation made by some members about possible drinking on the House floor, the Texas Democrat made it clear that she believed MTG didn’t need the liquid courage—she was just like that.

“I don’t know, I’m not going to participate in any rumors when I don’t have any facts to that,” Crockett said.

But, she added, “I think with Marjorie Taylor Greene, it doesn’t require alcohol for her to be unhinged.”