DNA Test Proves Ex-Wrestler Not Lauren Boebert’s Father

For years, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s mother has maintained that a retired professional wrestler named Stan Lane, whom she had a fling with in the 1980s, was the congresswoman’s biological father.

A court-ordered paternity test completed decades ago showed that, in fact, Lane was not the dad. But some doubts on the Boebert side of things persisted because the lab worker who took Lane’s blood sample was later convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in another case.

Because of those questions, last month, the Colorado Republican and Lane agreed to take another round of tests and put the matter to rest once and for all.

The results are in—and Boebert, 36, said the DNA analysis shows that Lane, 69, still isn’t her father.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father—but certainly, that allegation is out there,” she told The Daily Beast, which reviewed the test results.

“The Toby Keith song, 'Who's Is Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now.”

Lane, who worked as a powerboat racing announcer after his wrestling career ended, issued a statement about the matter through a close friend to PWInsider.com, a wrestling news site, and to The Daily Beast.

“This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family,” he said. “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”

The tangled tale begins in Florida in the mid-1980s when Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, met Lane, who was then working for Championship Wrestling and living in Florida.

After Lauren was born, her mother sought child support and he “received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child,” Lane said.

“We went through the legal system and completed a court ordered paternity test,” he added. “I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed.”

More than two decades later, though, Bentz learned about the phlebotomist, by then dead, who had swapped out the sample of an NFL player who was denying paternity of another child. And she petitioned for the courts to investigate Lane.

When he agreed in May to take another test, he let Lauren Boebert have physical custody of the DNA sample so there could be no doubts about its accuracy.

“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father,” Lane added. “Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.”

Boebert said they all agreed the results are bona fide: “It was kind of like ya, this is it, ok!” she said. “He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that.”

Lane sounded a weary note in his statement.

“I have also been followed by the news media so that they could get the scoop on this topic,” he said. “I ask that I be taken out of this equation since a conclusive result has been given to both sides.”

Boebert said that meeting Lane and wife was a pleasure and that “we all look forward to a continued relationship throughout the years.”

For his part, Lane said that even though he was in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years, “it is my desire to step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife.”

He added that he wishes Boebert all the best.

“If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for,” he said.