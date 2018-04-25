Report: Possible Arrest in Golden State Killer Case

Arguably the most prolific unsolved serial-killing case in modern history has seen a significant breakthrough, with sources in California reporting an arrest has been made in the decades-long search for a murderer responsible for 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and 120 home burglaries. The murderer, known by pseudonyms the Golden State Killer and the East Area Rapist, is suspected of carrying out crimes spanning a decade starting in the late 1970s in Sacramento County and ending in 1981, according to the FBI. Sources confirmed to local Fox40 that there had been a “significant break” in the case, with some saying an arrest had been made. The department reportedly said further details will be released later Wednesday. The case received renewed attention this year due to the bestselling I’ll Be Gone in the Dark—a book by the late Michelle McNamara detailing her fanatical search to find the Golden State Killer.