Robert De Niro Targeted By Pipebomb ‘Identical’ to Packages Sent to Democrats and CNN

Authorities in New York recovered an explosive device early Wednesday morning that was mailed to actor and director Robert DeNiro in lower Manhattan as reports of more suspicious packages continued to surface across country for a second straight day.

A senior law enforcement official said the device was “identical” to crudely made devices—described as pipe bombs—that were mailed via the United States Postal Service to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and to CNN headquarters in Manhattan.

While police in New York were investigating the device sent to DeNiro, reports surfaced that authorities in Delaware are investigating a package that was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Police Department responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 375 Greenwich Street, offices that are home to DeNiro’s Tribeca Productions and Tribeca Grill, the restaurant in which he is an owner, one senior law enforcement official told The Daily Beast.

Security in the building had called regarding a suspicious package that was similar to one in a photo released by the NYPD from CNN headquarters, the official said. That device, which officials told The Daily Beast was a crude but functional bomb, was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan and mailed to the CNN offices at the Time Warner Center on the edge of Central Park.

On Thursday, the NYPD bomb squad responded and examined the package using an x-ray tool. About 90 minutes after arriving, they removed the package to a police range at Rodman’s Neck on an NYPD bomb truck for further examination.

One senior law enforcement official said the package “appears to be from the same sender” and contains “similar contents as previous packages.” A second official said “it’s identical to yesterday,” referring to packages received by other major players in Democratic Party politics.

De Niro has been repeatedly critical of President Trump, saying at the Tony Awards ceremony in June: “I’m going to say one thing, fuck Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump.’ It’s fuck Trump.”

A woman who says she works in nearby 388 Greenwich Street—the global headquarters of Citigroup—posted a video showing fire trucks nearby on Thursday morning.