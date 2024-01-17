House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) conceded Wednesday morning that Joe Biden’s presidency was “God’s will” in response to a reporter’s blunt question.

When asked point blank about the divine mandate by reporter Pablo Manríquez during a news conference, the self-proclaimed “Bible-believing Christian” explained that “God is the one that allows people to be raised up in authority. It must’ve been God’s will then.”

But the House speaker couldn’t resist adding a huge caveat to that—and a plug for his 2024 presidential pick, Donald Trump.

“I think that a nation makes a decision collectively, because we’re given the free will to do that, and I think we’re going to make a much better choice as a country coming up in this election cycle,” he said.

“We’re very much looking forward to that regime change,” he added.

The Christian nationalist also briefly digressed into a sidebar about the founding fathers, as he is wont to do.

“I believe God is sovereign, and by the way so did the founders,” he said. “They acknowledged that our rights don’t come from the government, they come from God, and we’re made in his image,” he added.

Johnson is set to meet with Biden, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday afternoon to discuss an aid package for Israel and Ukraine, along with national security funding. Johnson has said his priority for the meeting is “border, border, border.”