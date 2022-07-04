‘Active Shooter’ Attacks July 4 Parade in Chicago Suburb

Police say an “active shooter” opened fire on a July 4th holiday parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Details were scant, but parade attendees reported on social media that crowds of people began running when shots were heard minutes after the parade began.

Elyssa Kaufman, a producer for CBS’s Chicago station, reported that she and her family fled when they heard what sounded like gunfire.

"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," she said.

The Illinois State Police said they had responded to an “active shoot situation” at the parade. The Lake County sheriff’s office said in a tweet that it was assisting Highland Park police with “a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”

Highland Park is a wealthy North Shore community about 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

This is a developing story and will be updated...