Republicans Have One Last Chance to Avoid Looking Like Total Patsies

Republicans have disgraced themselves by choosing not to allow witnesses to testify during the Senate impeachment trial, but there’s still a way they can avoid looking like complete patsies: They can censure Trump for his abuse of power, and formally warn him not to do it again.

Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who’d been considered one of the few party members who could vote against the president’s articles of impeachment, called for a resolution to censure Trump on Monday. In my view, there are at least three reasons for Republicans to introduce and vote in support of their own resolution doing just that.

First, it is consistent with the rhetoric of many GOP senators. Consider, for example, the statement of Lamar Alexander, the retiring senator whose vote against witnesses made Trump’s acquittal a fait accompli. “[T]here is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” he said in his statement.