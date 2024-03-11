Republicans Pummel, Punch and Kick Biden Effigy At Kansas City GOP Event

Attendees at a Johnson County GOP event in Kansas City were invited to a pummel an effigy of President Joe Biden at a fundraiser on Friday, and many of them posted their punches, kicks, and stomps to social media, drawing mass condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

Footage posted to the right-wing social media site Rumble showed multiple event goers gleefully landing blows to a dummy mannequin wearing a Biden mask and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt.

One woman used a black bat to repeatedly hammer the mannequin’s face, as though she were playing a life-size game of whack-a-mole.

The likeness was featured at a Johnson County Republican Party fundraiser that boasted musician Ted Nugent and former Kansas attorney general Phill Kline as headliners. Maria Holiday, Johnson County GOP chairwoman, said, “the booth was hosted by a Karate school to promote their self defense class,” the Kansas City Star reported.

The party is now under fire from both Republicans and Democrats, who argue that the Biden-bashing is more than a display of vulgar unprofessionalism—they say it promotes political violence.

Kansas’ House Speaker Dan Hawkins compared the event to when Kathy Griffin held up a replica of Donald Trump’s severed head for a photoshoot in 2017.

“What may seem like a joke for many will be seen by some as an expansion of acceptable behavior with potentially tragic consequences,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Former Kansas Republican Party chair Mike Kuckelman denounced the incident and called on Holiday and the current state party chair Mike Brown to resign.

“This conduct is shameful, and it is WRONG. Brown and Holiday must resign,” Kuckelman said in a statement. He called on other Republicans to demand Brown and Holiday’s resignations over the incident and also invoked the Kathy Griffin incident in comparison. “Please, we must speak equally as loudly in our opposition now,” he urged conservatives.

“I don’t agree with President Biden’s policies, but he is a fellow human being. No one should condone or defend this horrific and shameful conduct,” he said.