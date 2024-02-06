Republicans Should Love the Senate’s Latest Immigration Bill

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie are somewhat puzzled over the decision by many Republicans to attack the Senate’s long-awaited bipartisan immigration bill.

Despite objections from well-known conservatives, including Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Moodie says the bill is “literally” a “check, check, check down all of the boxes of the things that they’ve wanted.”

Listing the reasons why “this bill sucks,” Levy adds, “Republicans should love this bill, because they get pretty much everything.”

Then, Where's Your Ed At newsletter writer and host of the upcoming iHeartRadio podcast Better Offline Ed Zitron stops by to talk about Elon Musk’s latest tantrum after a Delaware judge voided his $56 billion Tesla pay package.

“This thing is going to rip through Tesla like a bad curry,” Zitron predicts. “Musk can appeal it… he can leave Delaware, but you can’t just leave. It’s not that easy. And also appealing is not going to work. It’s a well-founded legal opinion.”

Then, Jessica Garrison and Ken Besinger, hosts of Chameleon: The Michigan Plot, which focuses on the 2020 plot–or maybe not– to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, describe what they didn’t expect to find as they began digging into the case.

“We were sort of struck by something… which was how deeply involved the FBI had been in this case. So that is what the podcast is about—how did the FBI get in there and what did they do?”

