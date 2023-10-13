A Reuters cameraman was killed and two reporters injured on Friday while manning a live feed of the Israel-Lebanon border, a spokesperson for the news agency told The Daily Beast in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the statement said. “Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal. We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

The spokesperson said Reuters journalists Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh “also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care.”

The live feed was taken offline Friday morning after the journalists shooting the footage appeared to be hit by rocket fire. In the footage, which The Daily Beast has chosen not to share, a loud explosion occurs, followed by a woman shouting, “What happened?! What happened?! I can’t feel my legs! I can’t feel my legs!” A man can be heard saying, “fuck, fuck, fuck.”

The source of the explosion remains unclear.

Qatar-based news outlet Al Jazeera said two of their journalists, Karmen Jokhadar and Eli Brakhia, were also among those injured in the strike.

Al Jazeera journalist Ali Hashem said on air that the Reuters and Al Jazeera crews were part of a convoy of reporters traveling in the border area on Friday. At one point they separated, with the Reuters crew going to an area overlooking the scene and the Al Jazeera crew going to a village, he said.

“Then there was this direct shell that hit the team,” he said, adding that he thought the round had been fired by an Israeli tank.

He said all the reporters were clearly wearing jackets and helmets identifying them as members of the press.

“This crew was together all day and the Israelis had seen this crew because we were on the road all the time, back and forth,” he said. “We were identified clearly.”

Issam’s final video, which was posted to his X (formerly Twitter) feed shortly before his death, showed thick white smoke rising in the clear blue sky as piercing arms fire detonated nearby. “Bombing in the vicinity of Alma Al-Shaab - southern Lebanon,” the caption read.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which started six days ago, extended to the Lebanese border after Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.