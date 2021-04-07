My Favorite Place to Shop for Rugs Is Where I Get My Towels

Shopping for rugs, especially online, isn’t easy. That’s why I turn to Revival Rugs. Not only are the rugs really, really good, but they somehow make shopping for them fun by allowing you to upload your room onto the site to see what the rug will look like. But I’m actually not here to talk about their rugs today. No, I’m here to tell you about their new towels that have officially blown my mind.

Yes, my favorite place to shop for rugs makes bath towels now, and they are top notch. I mean it makes sense. A towel is kind of like a bathroom rug...for your body, right? Ok, maybe that’s a bit of a stretch, but after all, both things are textiles, linens, whatever you want to call it, and Revival Rugs does an excellent job with them.

Bath Towel Bundle Buy at Revival Rugs $ 119

The towels themselves are made out of 100% Turkish cotton that is the perfect balance of plush but not too plush that it’s suffocating. This comes down to the GSM—or grams per square meter—they chose, which makes these soft, but quick-drying

But what I like most about them is that they were able to pair a fun design with excellent function. I feel like with most towels, you either get one or the other. But these towels are not only beautiful—I’m a sucker for the terracotta design—but they are the ones I want to use again and again. Revival Rugs managed to make towels that aren’t just best-in-class, but one’s you want to put out on display, too.

