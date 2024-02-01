RFK Jr. Details How His TikTok Account Commented on Vid of OnlyFans Model

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has offered a lengthy explanation into why his TikTok account commented on a thirst trap video from an OnlyFans model in 2022, insisting it wasn’t him who left heart-eye emojis and commented “wow” under the clip.

Instead, the 70-year-old presidential hopeful said the comment was left by one of his “young” campaign staffers who gifted him their account as he was gearing up to announce his White House run.

“Do people really think I was TikToking in 2022?” Kennedy wrote to X, starting a thread.

He went on to explain that his unnamed staffer, identified by the Daily Mail as a 33-year-old social media manager, handed over the account because he needed to have at least 1,o00 followers to livestream his presidential announcement. This handover meant all of the staffer’s old comments remained, but now appeared to come from Kennedy.

“The social media manager decided to transfer his account, which had around 1,500 followers, to me in order to stream my announcement on TikTok,” Kennedy wrote.

The video in question was less than 10 seconds, with a woman posing in tight shorts as she recorded herself in a mirror. The video’s caption read, “Love the next day pump.”

Making the comment appear even worse for Kennedy, screenshots of it showed a blue checkmark next to his name, proving it came from his verified, official account.

People rushed to comment under the video, responding to Kennedy’s account saying, “Imagine they pull this receipt at the debates.”

The explanation has done little to stop the insistent online jeering of Kennedy, who’s been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. Even the woman featured in the video, Tyler Idol, has seized on the attention, posting a video Thursday with a text overlay saying, “Aren’t you the RFK Jr. girl?”

Idol, who’s based in Texas, has over 700,000 followers on TikTok and runs an OnlyFans account that charges $12 a month for subscribers to view nude photos of her and other explicit content.

Kennedy carried on as normal Thursday afternoon after addressing the mini scandal, posting about the start of Black history month and carrying on his long-shot presidential campaign as an independent—a movement that’s yet to pick up any steam in state or national polls.