RFK Jr. Endorsed by Ex-Clinton Aide, Creator of ‘The Morning Show’

This reporting is featured in this week's edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media.

Anti-vaccine political scion Robert Kennedy Jr.’s run for office has attracted a bevy of media profiles and big-name endorsements from the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Robbie Williams, Joe Rogan, Woody Harrelson, Pierce Brosnan, and Alicia Silverstone.

Add to that very Hollywood list of Kennedy 2024 supporters: Jay Carson, a former top Clinton staffer who created Apple’s The Morning Show.

Carson became good friends with Kennedy through sobriety and believes he’s fit to be the next president. “I remain a full-time screenwriter, but I’m trying to do what I can to help Bobby win because I think our country needs a president who understands how deeply the system is broken, but who is also sane and competent enough to fix it,” he wrote in a statement to Confider.

Carson has Democratic blue-blood credentials: He was formerly the communications director for the Clinton Foundation and then went on to serve as Hillary Clinton’s press secretary for her 2008 presidential campaign.

“As someone who worked in government and politics for almost two decades, I’ve been most struck by how the Bobby I’ve been reading about and who is portrayed on TV doesn’t resemble the kind and honest and courageous person I've come to know,” Carson wrote to Confider. “I'd like to help bridge that gap so people know they have another choice on the ballot in November.”

Are Bidenworld types the least bit concerned that the likes of Carson and other Hollywood power brokers have backed RFK’s bid for the White House? “A fiction writer working for a delusional conspiracy theorist. Tracks,” a top Democratic strategist with ties to the Biden campaign wrote to Confider.

