RFK Jr. Fails to Win Libertarian Party’s Presidential Nomination

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost in the first round of voting for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination on Sunday, just two days after he spoke at the party’s convention.

RFK Jr. received the support of only 19 delegates, just 2.07% of the vote, according to CNN.

After losing, he urged libertarians to still vote for him in November’s general election, despite the fact that “we may not agree on every downstream issue.”

Donald Trump’s name was also briefly in contention, after he desperately begged for the nomination on Saturday. The former president was, however, disqualified because he had failed to submit nominating papers.

He was fiercely booed when he spoke at the event, and only received six write-in votes.

RFK Jr.’s vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan was expected to speak at the event on Sunday, but will no longer be making her appearance following her running mate’s defeat.