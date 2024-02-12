Kennedy Kin Trash RFK Jr. Super Bowl Ad Copying JFK’s 1960 Jingle

A super PAC accused of illegally helping to get Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on election ballots aired a Super Bowl spot promoting the presidential hopeful’s campaign on Sunday. The spot was a near-exact copy of the famous ad aired by Kennedy’s uncle during his own presidential campaign more than six decades ago—deeply upsetting at least one other member of the clan.

The ad used the classic John F. Kennedy jingle to urge voters to cast their ballots for the independent candidate: “A man who’s old enough to know / and young enough to do / Well, it’s up to you / it’s up to you / It’s strictly up to you!” (Notably, while his uncle was one of the youngest presidents ever elected at 43, Robert turned 70 earlier this year.)

Bobby Shriver, the son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, took to X to blast the reboot. “My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces—and my Mother’s,” he wrote.

“She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA.”

As his star has risen in recent years, Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism and propensity to parrot debunked COVID-19 conspiracies has attracted fierce criticism, including from his own family. In May 2019, his siblings Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Joseph P. Kennedy II, and niece Maeve Kennedy McKean penned an op-ed for Politico Magazine opposing his views.

“He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines,” they wrote.

The 30-second spot was run by American Values 2024, with co-chair Tony Lyons confirming to The Hill that broadcasting it just before Usher’s half-time show had set the group back a cool $7 million.

“The panicked DC power brokers are working overtime to keep Kennedy off the ballot because they know he can and will end their culture of greed and corruption. They offer us soaring inflation, forever wars, and chronic disease,” Lyons said in a statement.

The co-chair went on to draw a direct line from Kennedy to the dynasty from which he sprang, saying that like “his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption-fighter, and it’s no wonder the [Democratic National Committee] is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him.”

“The public sees through it all and won’t stand for it,” Lyons said.

In December, American Values 2024 said it planned to spend up to $15 million to get Kennedy on the ballot in 10 key states. More recently, the PAC has come under scrutiny for allegedly coordinating with Kennedy’s campaign on a $15 million petition drive in violation of federal campaign finance laws.

A complaint filed by the Democratic National Committee last week described the outside group’s efforts to gather signatures as an “unlawful in-kind contribution,” amounting to a shortcut by the campaign taken to outsource “what is otherwise a core campaign function to a super PAC.”

Both the Kennedy campaign and American Values 2024 denied the allegations, with Lyons telling The New York Times earlier this week that the Biden administration and the D.N.C. “clearly find democracy inconvenient, want to stifle any dissenting opinions and don’t believe that their candidate can win a free, open and fair election.”