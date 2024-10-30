The Real Housewives of New York City have shaken off their Hamptons hangover and are finally ready to focus on what really matters: their mutual disdain for each other.

The proxy wars have gone full steam ahead, as Brynn vs. Sai continues to bubble under the surface while new feuds are puppeteered in its place. This week, we usher in a surprising little tiff, as Erin reveals her newfound disappointment with Jenna. Why, exactly, she’s so pissed at Jenna is a bit unclear. What we do know is that Jenna and Sai are good now, and that has caused Erin to short-circuit to the point of questioning every single thing about Jenna. Poor Sai. She’s so disliked that even associating with her causes everyone to melt down.

The episode opens on a Clueless-inspired narration from Jessel that doesn’t entirely land. The modern era of Bravo is full of over-the-top editing gimmicks, and some work (the RHOSLC Mob Wives intro ), while others feel forced. RHONY just isn’t effervescent enough to make such an intro work, given the show is decidedly more grounded in reality than its Utah sister.

For better or for worse, RHONY really isn’t funny at all. In moments like the dreary Hamptons trip, that lack of levity can be a real detriment. In episodes like this, the serious solo footage provides some needed depth to a cast of relative newbies.

(l-r) Jenna Lyons and Jessel Taank. Ardiel Jiminez/Bravo

Particularly, Sai’s story this week hits home. It has been two years since her mother died, and she’s finally ready to spread her ashes. Anyone willing to film such a raw moment is appreciated, as it truly is an important window into her life. The upstate New York setting is also so dreamy, making the entire scene a welcome change-of-pace.

We juxtapose this heartfelt scene with Brynn labeling Sai a “miserable troll,” which is certainly a funny one, two punch. Brynn’s fully in her villain bag, hosting a gossip session with Jessel and Erin. Everyone’s disturbed that Sai has become friendly with Jenna, as the two commiserated over her dead mother. How dare they find connection—this cast are supposed to be coworkers who barely tolerate each other! Didn’t they get the memo?

Meanwhile, Jenna’s become the editor at large of Coveteur, apparently! She’s not listed on their about page, but she does herald a meeting with the editorial team, one of whom pitches a story about the “burgeoning clown community.” I’d read it.

Jenna has also watched Clueless for the first time, in preparation for Jessel’s birthday party. I think it says a lot about a person which movies they have and haven’t seen, and I find it chilling to the bone that it’s 2024 and Jenna has only now watched Clueless. Has she even seen Mean Girls? Does she know how funny Kirsten Dunst is in Drop Dead Gorgeous? Doubt it!

(l-r) Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Sean Zanni/Bravo

Unfortunately, the party is more Mean Girls 2 than Clueless in the sense that it’s riding the coattails of a loved property in name only, while being a bit more lifeless in practice. Erin and Brynn do try their best to stir up some nasty drama, to mixed results, at least.

It’s definitely funny to watch Brynn try to bully Rebecca Minkoff into drinking before groaning about how boring she is. She tops it off by ditching the party early to get a 10 pm spray tan… which, okay. Go get your midnight glow, queenie.

As for Erin, it’s really her husband who stirs the pot, approaching Jenna in a sloshed manner to let her know that Erin’s mad at her, but losing his thread halfway through the delivery. Maybe he’s just as confused as the rest of the audience, because what is the actual reason Erin’s perturbed with Jenna?

Apparently, Erin’s bothered that Jenna believed Brynn when she said that Erin said Jenna has money problems. It’s a real game of telephone, and one I’m decidedly skeptical of. It seems like no one on this cast actually trusts each other, and no one wants to get close. They’re keeping each other at arms length, and by extension, the viewers, too. Sure, Jenna and Erin makeup, but nothing’s really resolved. There are so many band aids thinly veiling all these bullet holes.

The cast can easily move past the growing pains and get to a point of authentic conflict, but we’re still in that period where everyone’s wearing a name tag and spewing niceties while passively stewing underneath.

It’s not easy to be invested in whatever’s happening between Erin and Jenna because we never saw them grow close, nor have we truly watched them fall apart. Brynn vs. Ubah is rooted in an avalanche of subtext we’re not privy to, and Jessel’s found herself surprisingly conflict averse in her sophomore season, while Sai refuses to engage in any direct drama. We’re all Clueless to the true dynamic of this cast, just as they are to each other.

Thankfully, Brynn’s tornadic display continues to grow more erratic each week, while Ubah’s proclivity for direct conflict seems to finally yank Jessel into the drama, next episode. There’s nothing wrong with a slow burn as long as we’re actually going somewhere, of course.