When the stars of Real Housewives of New York City descend upon Las Vegas to celebrate BravoCon alongside an expected 30,000 fans this weekend, Ramona Singer will not be among them. The 66-year-old was originally slated to appear, but her name disappeared from the BravoCon app on Tuesday, with sources confirming to Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter that she had indeed been axed from the lineup.

Singer’s last-minute removal comes after she reportedly texted a Page Six journalist a racial slur earlier on Tuesday—as part of a botched attempt to deny allegations of past racist behavior. Those past allegations were resurfaced and detailed in a bombshell Vanity Fair story published Monday. One of the most explosive claims involved an instance in which she allegedly used the N-word in conversation with a Black crew member during production on RHONY’s 13th season in 2020 and 2021.

Singer told Vanity Fair that she “never” said the N-word and that the crew member “misrepresented” the interaction. But the episode, along with a number of other formal complaints made about her behavior, spurred an internal investigation that ended “after nothing substantial was found,” Bravo said at the time.

The Page Six reporter reached out to Singer over text to ask about the incident. In a screenshot of her reply published on the tabloid’s site, Singer attempts to defend herself by saying she literally said “NWord” in lieu of the slur itself. She then goes on to write the slur out in abbreviated form, typing its first three letters and an ellipsis.

Vanity Fair also reported that Singer allegedly committed a number of microaggressions on set. After RHONY’s first Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, accused Luann de Lesseps of “white fragility,” Singer had an outburst after Williams left the room. “This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show,” she exclaimed, according to a source who’d stuck around. “This is gonna ruin our show.”

Singer told the magazine that this “absolutely” did not happen, and that she’d supported diversifying the show “well before” Williams’ addition to the cast.

She also allegedly asked a Black female staffer not to change her hair because “there’s so many of you guys now… I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.” Singer told Vanity Fair that this remark was “strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names.”

Singer was an original cast member of RHONY, starring on the show from 2008 to 2021, and appearing on the franchise’s 2021 Ultimate Girls Trip. She’d been set to appear at BravoCon from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 to help promote Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which is scheduled to premiere in December.