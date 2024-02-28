RHONY Star Says Andy Cohen, Bravo Discriminated Against Her

Former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, accusing them of discrimination, cocaine and alcohol abuse, and promoting a “rotted” workplace culture.

The suit, obtained by The Daily Beast on Wednesday, alleges that Cohen and Bravo “discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama.”

When McSweeney joined Real Housewives of New York in 2020 for Season 12, she frequently discussed her history with substance abuse on the show; particularly, she grappled with relapsing after nine years of sobriety.

In McSweeney’s suit, the star alleges that Cohen, an executive producer of Real Housewives, and Bravo are guilty of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate Ms. McSweeney’s disabilities throughout RHONY season 12.”

Elsewhere in the suit, McSweeney claims that Cohen “engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs,” and that he gives more favorable edits to the Housewives whom he does cocaine with.

A rep for Cohen told The Daily Beast: “The claims against Andy are completely false.”

McSweeney is just the latest Bravo star to take legal action against the network and Cohen. Last week, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville claimed in a legal letter that Cohen sexually harassed her by sending her a video in which he allegedly said he wanted her to watch him have sex with “another Bravo star.” The Watch What Happens Live host responded on X/Twitter by saying it was all a joke, but acknowledging that his actions were “totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Earlier this month, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Peacock, Bravo, and production companies Shed Media and Forest Productions over misconduct that allegedly took place during the filming of the Housewives spinoff series Ultimate Girls Trip.

In her suit, Manzo, who accused her castmate Glanville of sexually assaulting her, also alleged that production staff “regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to McSweeney’s attorney and Bravo for comment.