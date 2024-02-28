Richard Lewis, Beloved Comic of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Dies at 76

The beloved comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has suffered a heart attack and died. He was 76.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Abraham, to multiple media outlets. Abraham said Lewis died in his Los Angeles home, but did not say when.

Lewis had been battling Parkinson’s disease—a diagnosis he made public last spring.

Lewis announced in 2021 that he’d not appear in Season 11 of Curb so he could recover from surgeries related to Parkinson’s. Still, he made a surprise return in one Season 11 episode—something that earned him a hug from his co-star Larry David.

“When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks,” he told Variety previously. “Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene.”

Aside from Curb, Lewis also featured in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Daddy Dearest and in 7th Heaven. He also had a long career as a stand-up comedian, performing across the country.