Richard Marx Clashes With Noisy Concert Goer: ‘Who Raised You?’

Singer Richard Marx chastised a loud concert goer Friday night after hearing her screaming during one of his songs.

Marx was performing as a part of a double-header with Rick Springfield at the Flynn Theater in Burlington, Vermont as a part of their ongoing acoustic tour. The altercation occurred during one of Marx’s slower songs, “Angelia.”

While singing his song, Marx paused to hush a woman in the crowd. In a video acquired by TMZ, the woman can be heard speaking at full volume, overpowering Marx.

Still, Marx managed to finish the song with the woman chatting away in the background.

After he was done, the singer confronted the loud woman: “I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing.”

But that wasn’t all. Marx had one final dig at this talkative audience member—he wasn’t going to let this one go.

“Learn some fucking manners, lady!” Marx shouted before beginning the next song.

Springfield, who was also on stage, chimed in to support his pal. “Kind of wild that happens sometimes,” he said. “I was in a place where there was a bar in the back, and I was doing ‘My Father’s Chair’ and there was like four people at the bar just having a chat.”

Like Marx, Springfield had ended his note about loudmouths at concerts with a real zinger: “I’m going to come into your work and I’m going to pee on your desk while you’re working.”

The concert then went off without a hitch. “Let’s get back to the music here,” Springfield said, strumming his guitar to start the next tune.