Richard Romanus, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Mean Streets’ Star, Dies at 80

Actor Richard Romanus, who starred as a loan shark in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and as Richard LaPenna in The Sopranos, died last week, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 80.

Romanus’ Mean Streets character Michael Longo famously gets into it with Robert De Niro’s Johnny Civello after the latter refused to pay his debt.

The veteran actor also starred in a host of television series including Mission: Impossible and Strike Force.

In a four-episode stint on The Sopranos Romanus portrayed Jennifer Melfi’s husband Richard LaPenna.

The film and television actor worked as a voice actor in a litany of films including Hey Good Lookin’ and Heavy Metal in 1981 and 1982 respectively.

He is survived by his son, Robert Romanus; his first wife, actress Tina Bohlmann; Fast Times at Ridgemont High star; and his second wife, the Oscar-nominated Anthea Sylbert.