Rick Scott Reportedly Considers Squeezing Into 2024 Presidential Race

    U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., March 2, 2023.

    Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

    The already-packed race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination might see yet another contender. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is considering launching his own presidential bid, sources told The New York Times, which would make him the fourth Republican candidate from Florida. The state’s former governor, Scott would go head-to-head with current Gov. Ron DeSantis and front runner Donald Trump, a longtime New Yorker who declared himself a Florida resident in 2019. Miami’s Republican mayor Francis Suarez also threw his hat in the ring last week, which he teased in a speech prior to Trump’s arraignment in the city. However, a senior adviser for Scott seemed to shut down the rumors. “It’s flattering that some have mentioned the possibility of Senator Scott running for President, but as he’s said many times, he’s running for re-election to the Senate,” the adviser said in a statement to the Times.

    Read it at The New York Times
