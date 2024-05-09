Rick Scott Shows Up to Court in Show of Support for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) showed up in court Thursday for Donald Trump’s hush-money trial.

The Florida Republican was present as a show of support for the former president as his defense team prepares to grill Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose alleged sexual tryst with Trump is at the heart of the allegations of a hush-money payment.

Trump read out a statement attributed to Scott in front of the court: “He said ‘You can’t go after political persecutions, this is a shame. This should not be happening in our country.’”

Earlier, Scott told Fox & Friends: “If we don’t stop this, they can go after you. Every American’s at risk. I’m going to go support this president because this is wrong, what’s happening to this guy.”