The British man found dead inside a lavish hotel room after an apparent erotic game gone wrong has been named as a former professional rugby player.

Ex-rugby league player Ricky Bibey died Saturday at the four-star Hotel Continentale in Florence, Italy. The 40-year-old one-time prop forward, from Manchester, retired in 2012.

Police believe Bibey died after a night of “extreme sex and erotic games” went wrong. Authorities discovered “some objects that would corroborate the hypothesis of a sexual game to the limit,” according to local newspaper La Nazione. Hotel guests are also alleged to have heard screams coming from the room.

Bibey was discovered after a 44-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend, pleaded with hotel staffers for help in the hotel corridor. She was rushed to hospital after losing “a lot of blood” and was reportedly covered in cuts and bruises.

An official cause of death is yet to be revealed but police are said to believe Bibey died of a heart attack.

The couple had arrived at the Hotel Continentale the day before Bibey’s death and were seen returning to the hotel at 3 a.m. the morning he died. They reportedly returned to the hotel in “high spirits.”

The Twitter account of Betfred Championship Club Leigh Centurions, which Bibey once played for, said the team was “deeply saddened” by the news.