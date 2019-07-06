Southern California residents rattled by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on the Fourth of July holiday were hit by another, even stronger earthquake on Friday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.9-magnitude quake was centered near Ridgecrest, California, where some homes were damaged in Thursday’s earthquake—the strongest to hit the area in 20 years until the one that struck Friday. The city is about 112 miles from Bakersfield and 150 from Los Angeles.

Kern County fire officials said there were “multiple injuries and multiple fires” in Ridgecrest, though no further details were immediately available as first responders scrambled to handle numerous emergency calls. Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person told CNN an emergency operations center was being set up in Bakersfield.

Residents as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas reported feeling the tremors, with many flooding Twitter to post videos that showed their pools sloshing out water and lamps shaking in their homes. A game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in Las Vegas was postponed after the court was rocked by tremors, prompting players to freeze mid-game. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was also felt in Mexico.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it would send out vehicles and choppers to check for any damage throughout the city and lend assistance if anyone needs help.

Retired USGS seismologist Lucy Jones said Friday night’s earthquake happened on the same fault system as the one that jolted the area on Thursday. “The fault is growing,” Jones was quoted saying by the Los Angeles Times. “We ruptured a piece in the first earthquake, we ruptured a piece in the 5.4 [the aftershock], and we’ve ruptured more now.”

Scientists had warned in the wake of Thursday’s earthquake that a larger one could follow, and hundreds of aftershocks were recorded throughout the day Friday, though most of them were in the 2-magnitude to 3-magnitude range.