Rikers Inmates Will Dig Graves if Coronavirus Batters New York

If New York City has a plague year, there’s a plan for its prisoners—not to protect them from infection in their tight quarters, but to use them to bury the dead.

Back in 2008, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner released its Pandemic Influenza Surge Plan For Managing In- and Out-of-Hospital Deaths, with a worst-case scenario for a mass infection and what would happen if the bodies started piling up. If the city’s beefed-up cadaver storage and cremation facilities were overwhelmed, bodies will be ferried over to Hart Island, a desolate spit of land off the coast of the Bronx in Long Island Sound that functions as the city’s public cemetery. Prisoners from nearby Rikers Island will be brought in to dig graves for the corpses of the stricken.

If the specter of enslaved gravediggers burying coronavirus victims on a cursed island sounds like Dickensian nightmare fuel, that’s because it is—and yet it’s something that’s been happening for hundreds of years. The Department of Correction cheerfully notes that the taxpayer-funded City Cemetery on Hart Island is the city’s official public cemetery, and that, for over 150 years, the DOC has been charged with “managing” the island’s burials. In plain terms, incarcerated people have been digging those lonely graves since four years after the Civil War ended.