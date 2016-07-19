RNC 2016 Shows Off White Nationalist Tweet

A tweet from a white nationalist website managed to careen across the screen on the day Donald Trump formally accepted the nomination.

Across the digital banner around the Quicken Loans Arena at the Republican National Convention, a tweet from the racist VDARE.com displayed during the night's proceedings.

An image of the tweet was captured by Twitter user @EsotericCD. It praised Representative Chris Collins for talking about immigration.

VDARE.com was originally established in 1999 as the Center for American Unity by English immigrant Peter Brimelow. Its affiliated nonprofit, the VDARE Foundation, is defined as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center .

This isn’t the first time the campaign of Donald Trump has made controversial connections with its white nationalist supporters throughout the 2016 race, of course. A prominent white nationalist served as one of its delegates in California for a time; the campaign tweeted out an anti-Semitic image to malign Hillary Clinton ; and Trump received the backing of former KKK leader David Duke .

VDARE.com often hosts anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and white nationalist viewpoints and columns.

"America was defined — almost explicitly, sometimes very explicitly — as a white nation, for white people, and what that means is that there is virtually no figure, no law, no policy, no event in the history of the old, white America that can survive the transition to the new and non-white version. Whether we will want to call the new updated version ‘America’ at all is another question entirely,” white nationalist writer Sam Francis wrote on VDARE in 2003.

It also hosted writing from Kevin MacDonald who postulates that anti-Semitism is a logical reaction to Jewish supremacy.

"Jewish activity collectively, throughout history, is best understood as an elaborate and highly successful group competitive strategy directed against neighboring peoples and host societies. The objective has been control of economic resources and political power. One example: overwhelming Jewish support for non-traditional immigration, which has the effect of weakening America’s historic white majority,” he wrote on the site 2006.

Brimelow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.