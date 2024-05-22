The Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Republican National Committee was placed in lockdown on Wednesday morning after vials of blood were sent to the building.

A hazardous materials unit with the U.S. Capitol Police traveled to the site after a suspicious package was found. Police say the package contained two vials of blood, while a source further told CNN that it also had two ice packs and a Korean Bible.

The network said that an all-clear was given at the site just after 9 a.m. E.T.

According to Fox 5 DC, officials believe the ice packs inside the package were leaking. The station added that no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Capitol Police said in a statement that it responded to the 300 block of First Street SE at around 7:45 a.m. following a “report of a suspicious package.” The package was then cleared by the agency’s Hazardous Incident Response Division.

“The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated,” Capitol police said in a statement.

It’s not clear if anyone was arrested.