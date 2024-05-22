Politicsvertical orientation badge

Republican National Committee HQ on Lockdown Over Mysterious Vials of Blood

CREEPY

A hazmat team from the U.S. Capitol Police was reported to be on the site in D.C.

The RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., was put into lockdown after vials of blood were sent to the building, reports say.

The Washington Post via Getty

The Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Republican National Committee was placed in lockdown on Wednesday morning after vials of blood were sent to the building.

A hazardous materials unit with the U.S. Capitol Police traveled to the site after a suspicious package was found. Police say the package contained two vials of blood, while a source further told CNN that it also had two ice packs and a Korean Bible.

    The network said that an all-clear was given at the site just after 9 a.m. E.T.

    According to Fox 5 DC, officials believe the ice packs inside the package were leaking. The station added that no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

    Capitol Police said in a statement that it responded to the 300 block of First Street SE at around 7:45 a.m. following a “report of a suspicious package.” The package was then cleared by the agency’s Hazardous Incident Response Division.

    “The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated,” Capitol police said in a statement.

    It’s not clear if anyone was arrested.

